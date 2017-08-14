Puppy yoga is now a thing and it's coming to Dallas

It seems Dallasites have endless ways to do yoga these days, including in the company of cats, goats, beer and, in September, puppies.
A new puppy yoga class on Saturday, Sept. 9 comes courtesy of the Friends of Northaven Trail, a non-profit organization that supports the maintenance and beautification of its namesake hiking and biking trail located in North Dallas. Meredith Powell, a yoga instructor at CorePower and board member for Friends of Northaven Trail, has been hosting regular outdoor classes on the trail since last year. So when she was approached by Operation Kindness about adding puppies to the mix, it seemed like a natural fit.
"This idea is really exciting to us," Powell says. "One of the purposes of the trail is to get people out there with their dogs to explore the community."
Puppy yoga, which Powell is hoping to make a recurring event, costs $15 to attend. A portion of the proceeds benefits Artists for Animals, an organization of musicians, visual artists and writers that supports animal rescue charities. Like most animal-centric yoga classes, these downward-facing puppies will be available for adoption.
The class opens at 9 a.m. and yoga begins at 10 a.m. Attendees are expected to bring their own mats and water bottles. The address listed for the class (10937 Edgemere Rd., Dallas) is for the home right next to the trail, Powell says, however puppy yoga will take place outside.