No mo' FOMO: Yoga class with goats is finally coming to Dallas

I Feel Like...

Doing Something Eating Listening to Music Drinking Like What? Anything for a Laugh Festive/Holiday with the Family with Food and Drink with Film and Movies Active Artsy Music Free Editors Picks at places Where? Anywhere Near Me in Addison in Allen/Fairview in the Arts District in Bishop Arts in Deep Ellum in Downtown Dallas in the Design District in East Dallas/Lakewood in Frisco in Knox/Henderson in Lower Greenville in McKinney in Oak Cliff/South Dallas in Oak Lawn in Plano in Richardson/Lake Highlands in Uptown in Victory Park in West Dallas/Trinity Groves in the West End at the State Fair of Texas at North Texas Beer Week sometime When? Anytime Today This Weekend Next 7 Days Next 30 Days What Kind of Food? Anything American Upscale Asian Barbecue Burgers European Mediterranean Mexican & Tex-Mex Pizza Seafood Steakhouse Vegetarian/Organic at places Where? Anywhere Near Me in Addison in Allen/Fairview in the Arts District in Bishop Arts in Deep Ellum in Downtown Dallas in the Design District in East Dallas/Lakewood in Frisco in Knox/Henderson in Lower Greenville in McKinney in Oak Cliff/South Dallas in Oak Lawn in Plano in Richardson/Lake Highlands in Uptown in Victory Park in West Dallas/Trinity Groves in the West End at the State Fair of Texas at North Texas Beer Week with a wallet that's How Full? I Don't Care YOLO! ($$$$) Full ($$$) Lacking Funds ($$) Empty ($) with other perks including What Options? I'm Good, Thanks Brunch Delivery Outdoor Seating Pet Friendly to the beat of What Kind of Music? Anything Alt-Country/Americana Alternative/Indie Bluegrass Blues Country Cover/Tribute Bands Electronic/EDM Folk Jazz Latin Metal Pop Punk Rap/Hip-Hop R&B/Soul Rock Singer/Songwriter at places Where? Anywhere Near Me in Addison in Allen/Fairview in the Arts District in Bishop Arts in Deep Ellum in Downtown Dallas in the Design District in East Dallas/Lakewood in Frisco in Knox/Henderson in Lower Greenville in McKinney in Oak Cliff/South Dallas in Oak Lawn in Plano in Richardson/Lake Highlands in Uptown in Victory Park in West Dallas/Trinity Groves in the West End at the State Fair of Texas at North Texas Beer Week sometime When? Anytime Today This Weekend Next 7 Days Next 30 Days at places Where? Anywhere Near Me in Addison in Allen/Fairview in the Arts District in Bishop Arts in Deep Ellum in Downtown Dallas in the Design District in East Dallas/Lakewood in Frisco in Knox/Henderson in Lower Greenville in McKinney in Oak Cliff/South Dallas in Oak Lawn in Plano in Richardson/Lake Highlands in Uptown in Victory Park in West Dallas/Trinity Groves in the West End at the State Fair of Texas at North Texas Beer Week on When? Any Day Today Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday around Anytime Brunch Lunch Happy Hour Dinner Late Night with a glass of What Kind Of Drink? Anything Beer Wine Mixed