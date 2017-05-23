No mo' FOMO: Yoga class with goats is finally coming to Dallas

Updated at 5:09 p.m.: Both goat yoga classes have sold out, however, the organizer hopes to add more dates soon. We'll update you when we have the info.
Original post:
Imagine you're on a yoga mat, hands and feet planted in a downward-facing dog and breathing deeply, when you hear the sound of a pygmy goat go trotting by. You're not dreaming -- that will be the scene in Dallas when the area's first goat yoga classes take place in June.
Goat yoga is the most adorable fad sweeping the nation thanks, in part, to the rising popularity of both goats and yoga. Put them together and you've just won the internet. From Arizona to Massachusetts, yogis are flocking to the experience and, of course, posting pictures of themselves classic postures adorned with a goat. One program in Oregon is so popular, there's a 1,200-person waiting list.
Now Haley Capri, owner of Deep Ellum Yoga, is bringing the trend to Dallas. Though her special events company is only three weeks old, she's known for adding a unique spin to yoga classes. Ever heard of Gangster Rap Yoga on Saturday morning at Jade and Clover in Deep Ellum? That was Capri's brainchild.
What exactly does it take to pull something like goat yoga off?
"You have to be a little bit crazy, a little bit nuts," Capri laughs, "and completely fearless."
Capri scheduled her first goat yoga class for Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Eastbound and Down Icehouse in Dallas. That class sold out four days after it was announced, so she added a second at 8 p.m. on the same day. Tickets are currently available for $36. Attendees are expected to bring their own mats and have fun or even a beer afterward at the bar.
Expect to be doing yoga with 15-20 goats from a farm in Fort Worth and about 70 humans, she says.
D-FW yogis can also expect to see more of Capri's quirky events around town. She doesn't yet have a studio, so classes are more likely pop up at various venues.
"I want to give everyone that Deep Ellum experience, something a little different than your typical yoga class," says Capri, who has been practicing yoga since age 14. "And I want to bring that everywhere."