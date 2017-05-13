Watch: Hopefuls try out for spots on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad

ARLINGTON — The music blaring from AT&T Stadium early Saturday morning was for dozens of hopefuls vying to be on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad.
Over the past week, more than 400 candidates from 35 states and four countries were quickly whittled down to 55 finalists. They joined the 28 veterans from last season for the final auditions.
Being on the squad is never a safe bet. Each veteran has to try out for each season. The 83 finalists danced for about a minute apiece Saturday, to a variety of musical genres.
Check out the video below for some of the performances. Many of the hopefuls are from right here in North Texas:
By Saturday afternoon, a team of judges chose 45 training camp candidates, and eventually, the final squad of around 37 cheerleaders will be chosen.
The audition process is part of a reality show on CMT. (It's actually the longest-running series on the cable network.) Crews from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team were busy filming the interviews, individual talent presentations, and a final field performance throughout the day. The show is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 3.
Due to the reality show premiering in August, we can't reveal who made it into training camp. So in the meantime, enjoy the video and photos.