Watch: Hopefuls try out for spots on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad

Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor

ARLINGTON  — The music blaring from AT&T Stadium early Saturday morning was for dozens of hopefuls vying to be on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad. 

Over the past week, more than 400 candidates from 35 states and four countries were quickly whittled down to 55 finalists. They joined the 28 veterans from last season for the final auditions.

Being on the squad is never a safe bet. Each veteran has to try out for each season. The 83 finalists danced for about a minute apiece Saturday, to a variety of musical genres. 

Check out the video below for some of the performances. Many of the hopefuls are from right here in North Texas:

By Saturday afternoon, a team of judges chose 45 training camp candidates, and eventually, the final squad of around 37 cheerleaders will be chosen. 

The audition process is part of a reality show on CMT. (It's actually the longest-running series on the cable network.) Crews from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team were busy filming the interviews, individual talent presentations, and a final field performance throughout the day. The show is scheduled to premiere on Aug. 3. 

Due to the reality show premiering in August, we can't reveal who made it into training camp. So in the meantime, enjoy the video and photos. 

  • Veteran cheerleader Tess of Baton Rouge danced during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington on May 13, 2017.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Yoko of Osaka, Japan, prepares to dance during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Alex of Bedford dances during the individual talent portion of 2017 tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Madi A. of Coppell dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Brianna L. of Grapevine dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Taryn of North Richland Hills performs during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. &nbsp;&nbsp;

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Grace of Combine performs during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Kelly H. of Flower Mound performs during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.&nbsp;

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Veteran cheerleader Cersten of Euless dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Veteran cheerleaders pose as a group before the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Erin of Fort Worth dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Haleigh of Connellsville, Pa., dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.&nbsp;

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Veteran cheerleader Khalyn of Lufkin dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Celina of Fort Worth dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Heather O. of Tucson dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Whitney E. of Keller dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Lacey of Southlake dances during the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders returning veteran Jenna of Orange County, Calif., dances during the individual talent portion of the 2017 tryouts.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
  • Raven of McAllen prepares for the individual talent portion of tryouts for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

    Michael Ainsworth/Special Contributor
